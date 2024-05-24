Point Fortin man acquitted of 2006 rape charge

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo

A Point Fortin man has been acquitted of a 2006 rape charge.

The man was before Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo and a jury in the San Fernando High Court charged with raping a woman at her home on October 3, 2006.

The trial was held at the O’Meara Judicial Centre, Arima.

It was alleged that the man broke into the woman’s house, slapped her, choked her and then raped her before running out of the house.

In his evidence, the man said he and the victim knew each other and had planned to meet that morning. Instead, they met after midnight, since he had to hide from his wife.

It was his defence that he offered the woman $500 to have sex with him and she agreed.

He testified they had sex for eight-ten minutes, after which she asked him for more money before becoming loud and aggressive.

He claimed he paid her $200 more so she would not make a scene, as his home was nearby.

The man said he told her he could not give her any more money, but she continued to behave aggressively, so he left.

He said the woman only made a report against him because she was upset over the money she had received.

The man was represented by public defenders Shaun Morris and Adelia Jordan.