Patriots dumped from Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 Cup, Police reach semis

Police player Saiba Batoosingh (right) receives his Man of the Match award from Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed for his performace against Marchin Patriots in the Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 Cup on May 22. - Photo courtesy Amplia.

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I outfit Bess Motors Marchin Patriots were sent packing from the 2024 Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 competition on May 22.

Playing group B frontrunners Police in a must-win encounter at the Pierre Road recreation ground in Charlieville, the Patriots were defeated by a four-run margin as the lawmen stormed into the semis while the Charlieville club's tourney came to an abrupt end.

Batting first, Police made a competitive score of 104 for three, with solid contributions from three batsmen. Police stuttered in the first over of the game, as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) player Kadeem Alleyne took the wickets of the in-form Dejourn Charles and Shatrughan Rambaran without a run on the board.

However, Police swiftly battled back as they got a game-changing 73-run stand for the third wicket between opener Nicholas Sookdeosingh (29) and Saiba Batoosingh (37 not out off 29 balls). TT Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip (23 not out off nine balls) then chipped in with some lusty blows at the end as Police finished their innings strongly.

With the Red Force pair of Amir Jangoo and Jyd Goolie in their batting order, the Patriots fell just short of the target as they were restricted to 100 for seven from their ten overs. Both Goolie (26 not out) and Jangoo (16) got starts, but the Police bowlers held their nerves at the death as they racked up their third straight win to top the group with six points.

Darius Besai led the Police bowling with figures of two for 17, while Mikiel Riley also grabbed two wickets.

The Patriots finished with two points after getting one win in three matches, and the other group B teams Prisons and home club Pierre Road Sports also ended with two points after they battled in the second game of a double-header.

Prisons got their first win of the week-long tourney as they defeated Pierre Road by six runs, and the result saw them claiming second spot due to a superior net run rate.

Prisons made 106 for five after being sent in by Pierre Road, with Adrian Cooper blazing an unbeaten 53 with four fours and three sixes. Both Rakesh Seecharan and Philton Williams took two wickets apiece for Pierre Road.

In reply, Pierre Road agonisinngly got to 100 for six, with former West Indies under-19 player Leonardo Julien top-scoring with 32 off just 13 balls. Five Prisons bowlers got a wicket each, including Vikash Ramersad who dismissed West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva for four at the end of the second over.

After press time on Thursday, the preliminary phase ended with two matches in group A.

Summarised Scores:

Police – 104/3 (Saiba Batoosingh 37 not out, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 29, Anderson Phillip 23 not out; Kadeem Alleyne 2/22) vs Marchin Patriots – 100/7 (Jyd Goolie 26 not out, Daniel Williams 17; Darius Besai 2/17). Police won by four runs.

Prisons – 106/5 (Adrian Cooper 53 not out; Rakesh Seecharan 2/23) vs Pierre Road Sports – 100/6 (Leonardo Julien 32, Nathaneal Ramcharitar 25; Samuel Roopnarine 1/4). Prisons won by six runs.