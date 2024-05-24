Pan African Festival launches May 25

Dr June Soomer, chair of the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent. -

African Liberation Day, May 25, will mark the launch of the 2024 Pan African Festival commemorating Emancipation.

Hosted by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT), in collaboration with the Port of Spain City Corporation, the launch will take place at the Murchison Brown Auditorium, City Hall at 5 pm, said a media release.

The launch returns to its beginnings when the Emancipation celebrations were held at City Hall and neighbouring Woodford Square.

The theme for this year is Moving Forward with Our Heads Up as the ESCTT commemorates the 186th anniversary of Emancipation; the final year of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent and the 20th anniversary of the Caribbean Pan African Network of which the ESCTT is the Secretariat.

Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, executive director of the ESCTT said, “We are happy to have the support of His Worship Chinua Alleyne, Mayor of the City of Port of Spain this year as the PAFTT has as its home the City of Port of Spain.”

The launch will unveil the activities for this year’s celebration, while it joins the African continent and the African Diaspora in the commemoration of African Liberation Day/Africa Day. The event will be formally launched by the Minister of Tourism Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell and will include presentations from distinguished guests comprising representatives of the continent of Africa and members of the diplomatic corps in TT, the release said.

The feature speaker is Dr June Soomer, chair of the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent. Soomer, an outstanding Caribbean diplomat who hails from St Lucia, was the first woman to serve as Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Caricom with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs. She was also the first female secretary general of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS). Soomer is an accomplished author and historian, who continues to advocate for equality and equity in sustainable development, particularly in the Caribbean Region.

In addition, there will be cultural performances from the Chaguanas Women and Youth Group, singer/songwriter Ataklan, and young pannist Judah Barker, the release said.

“We believe the PAFTT will be even bigger this year and we look forward to increased participation from here and abroad in the premier African national heritage festival of Trinidad and Tobago,” Uzoma-Wadada said.

For more info: visit ESCTT on its website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or call Emancipation House at 235 5008