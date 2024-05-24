Love Is Ah Wuk! comes to town

A scene from Love Is Ah Wuk! -

The comedy that has patrons laughing, Love Is Ah Wuk!, is at the Central Bank Auditorium, for two final performances in Port of Spain this weekend.

Featuring in this mad romp are seven top actors: Richard Ragoobaringh, Zoë Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Natasha Lake, Leslie Ann Lavine, and Nicholas Subero.

The play, directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh takes place May 25 at 8.30 pm and May 26, at 6:30 pm.

Tickets on sale at box office and regular outlets.