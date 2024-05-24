Hyatt Regency Trinidad awarded Green Key certificate

GREEN KEY CERTIFIED: Willard Harris, director of GreenTT, left; Michael Hooper, general manager of Hyatt Regency Trinidad and Patrick Borely, director of engineering for Hyatt Regency Trinidad stand with the Green Key certificate at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain on May 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

HYATT Regency Trinidad was awarded Green Key certification on May 22, becoming the first hotel in the country to achieve the feat, a press release from the Hyatt Regency Trinidad said.

At the award ceremony, Green Trinidad and Tobago director Willard Harris presented the Green Key certificate plaque and flag to the newly appointed general manager of Hyatt Regency Trinidad Michael Hooper.

"After almost a year of preparation and fulfilment of stringent criteria, the achievement is significant, and the hotel now plays a pivotal role in fostering a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry," Harris said.

The Green Key certificate is the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry.

"The certificate represents a commitment by businesses that their premises adhere to the strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education. A Green Key assures guests that, by choosing to stay with a Green Key establishment, they are helping make a difference for the environment," the release said.

It added that Hyatt Regency Trinidad is dedicated to sustainability and committed to making a difference through its daily processes.

The Green Key Global Eco-Rating programme will provide the hotel with a platform to manage environmental performance and be a driving factor in helping Hyatt reach its 2030 goals.

These goals include reducing energy consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions per square metre by 25 per cent, reducing water consumption per guest night by 20 per cent and reducing waste generation per guest night by 25 per cent from 2010 levels.

Hooper said, "We are extremely proud of the way our hotel has been leading in sustainability.

"We have been working hard to put the right programmes and processes in place to elevate environmental consciousness across the organisation and at our hotel to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations. It’s an honour to work with Green Key because of its operational focus, inspection process, ability to customise personal reports and extensive database of best practices designed to help hotels improve their environmental performance."