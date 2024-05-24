Blunders point to a failing nation

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It looks to me that everything is failing in our country. The killings, home invasions, kidnappings, robberies. National security is failing. Nothing is happening. The Judiciary is just spinning top in mud, the TTPS appears to be overwhelmed, citizens remain frustrated. Everything seems to be going haywire in our country.

Look at what is happening in Tobago, where of late, nearly every week somebody is being murdered. Our country remains in deep trouble, socially and economically.

Imagine someone from the UK was able to come to Trinidad and interview alleged criminals who are armed with sophisticated guns, yet the police who are right here, with all of their technology and training, cannot find these very criminals. What a shame!

The police commissioner getting another extension is tantamount to a slap in the face of people who remain living in fear of crime and the criminals. The murder rate is frightening. Last year, under this commissioner, we saw over 600 murders in our little country. So what, are we all waiting for the murder record to be broken?

The Minister of National Security talks a lot on television and uses big words. But you know what? This is all meaningless talk and reminds me of the saying: empty vessels make the most noise.

Perhaps it is time for the authorities to consider that the only way to get crime under control is to go the way of Jamaica and declare a limited state of emergency. The prime minister of Jamaica took control of the crime situation and did what he had to do.

Imagine criminals seem to know about more technology than our police! Imagine criminals putting up their own hi-tech cameras to spy on the police. I mean, this just unbelievable.

Too many incompetent people are holding key positions in this country and clearly are unable to deliver. The commissioner and minister are two peas in the same pod. Can the blind lead the blind? No, they will both fall in a ditch, or in the case of TT, in a pothole.

Time is running out, the country is in a very bad place and something must be done now to deal with crime and lawlessness. I am fed up, we are fed up. There is too much bloodshed in our land, and the people tasked with dealing with this, are quiet and comfortable.

Come on! Do something. Before it is too late.

MODICIA MARTIN

Port of Spain