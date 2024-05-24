Anna Mahase has died

Anna Mahase - Photo courtesy Kenneth Shawn Mahase

Former principal of St Augustine Girls' High School (SAGHS) Anna Mahase, 91, died early on Friday at Medical Associates Hospital, St Joseph.

Mahase was the principal of SAGHS for over 30 years, and was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) and Medal of Merit (Gold) for public service.

Mahase was born in the village of Guaico to Kenneth Mahase, a headmaster, and Anna Mahase (Sr), a teacher at several Canadian Mission schools and the first Indian woman to become a teacher, in 1918.

Mahase attended the Guaico CM School and continued her secondary education at Naparima Girls' High School in San Fernando.

Mahase then went to Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, graduating with a BSc and BEd.

After returning to TT, Mahase was the first local woman to be appointed headteacher of SAGHS.

She was awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree from Mount Allison University and another from UWI.