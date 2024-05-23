[UPDATED] Energy Ministry pursuing new lead on tug boat involved in oil spill

Energy Minister Stuart Young at a news conference on the national gas audit, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain on May 7. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

ONE of the boats involved in the oil spill in Tobago may now be under detention in Angola, a statement from the Ministry of Energy said on May 23.

The Coast Guard on February 7 told the ministry about oil emanating from an overturned vessel off Canoe Bay, Tobago.

This was found to be an abandoned barge painted with the word Gulfstream, which investigations showed had been towed by the tug Solo Creed.

Tests by the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) showed the oil was a heavy fraction of a refined type of oil known as intermediate fuel oil or bunker fuel.

The oil slick affected not only Tobago – where some schools shut and some fishermen sought compensation – but also Grenada, according to the UK Guardian and Bonaire, according to the BBC.

Mangroves and coral reefs have been affected, threatening the tourism and fisheries sectors.

The ministry said the barge has 12 fuel-carrying tanks, some submerged and all behind a double hull, through which manholes must be cut tank by tank to access the fuel, in an ongoing operation.

On April 19, the Prime Minister told the House he was unable to ascertain any final cost of the oil-spill clean-up, as it was still under way.

The statement said the Government was continuing to use all resources at its disposal to try to ascertain and find those responsible for the incident.

"The Government has received information that the tug Solo Creed may have been detained by authorities in Angola."

Young has asked for special correspondence to be sent via the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and the Maritime Services Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport to Angolan authorities to verify certain information that has come to hand.

The Coast Guard is also helping to verify the location of the Solo Creed, the statement added.

"The Government is committed to continuing its pursuit of those responsible for the oil spill in Tobago and will continue to keep the public informed of material developments."

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne told Newsday on May 23 that inquiries had been made via a diplomatic note.

"The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago wishes to confirm that it has earlier today communicated with its counterpart Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola, requesting from relevant authorities within the said country, information available surrounding the vessel Solo Creed.

"Responses are awaited."

On April 13, Energy Minister Stuart Young told the House of Representatives (in replying to a question by UNC MP Rodney Charles) that the Coast Guard has been working with its counterparts in the Caribbean to try to identify the Solo Creed's owner. The Maritime Services Division (MSD) had written to the authorities in Panama, Tanzania and Nigeria after being contacted by a Nigerian attorney, whose correspondence was viewed with suspicion.

For the order paper for the House of Representatives on May 24, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has listed a question to the Prime Minister, with the paper saying a written reply had been due by May 20.

The MP is asking the total costs incurred by the Government for the clean-up activities as at April 19, what steps have been taken to locate the owner of the barge and the tugboat, and what were the current economic and environmental impacts of the oil spill.

As of May 23, the website Vessel Finder showed Solo Creed now with a Tanzanian registration, but formerly with a US registration.

This story has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

