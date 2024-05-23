Rheann Chung misses out on Paris 2024 spot

Trinidad and Tobago’s Rheann Chung in action at the Americas Olympic Qualifiers in Peru. -

RHEANN Chung was unable to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Americas Olympic Qualifier in Lima, Peru.

Despite winning her opening round of 16 knockout four contest 4-0 over Peruvian Isabel Duffoo, the Trinidad and Tobago player was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Venezuelan Roxy Gonzalez.

Chung battled hard to win each set but fell just short each time as she went down 12-14, 9-11, 9-11, 9-11; losing 0-4.

After returning to her France base, Chung posted her post-tournament thoughts to her Facebook page. In the end, Chung said, she was unlucky to seal an Olympic spot.

“I did not make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics (my country of residence.) I was in great form, the level is there, I fought hard, played well but I didn’t have just the LUCK!! I am forever grateful to the TTOC (TT Olympic Committee) for their continued support of helping me to always get to the Qualifiers.

“Thanks to Mathis Humbert for your precious time taken to accompany me as my coach. This disappointment would not hinder me to continue persevering. Thanks to all my friends, supporters and the people who really wished me well for all the kind words and encouragement.”