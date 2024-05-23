Reconsider extension for CoP

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo

THE EDITOR: It is with deep concern that I write about the recent extension of Erla Harewood-Christopher’s term as Commissioner of Police. Throughout her tenure she has demonstrated a lack of the effectiveness and competency required to lead our police force during these challenging times.

From the outset, Harewood-Christopher’s leadership has been marred by unmet targets and rising crime rates. Despite her initial confidence in reducing crime, the reality has been starkly different. Her tenure saw the highest murder rate in the country’s history, and although there were some reductions in specific crime statistics, many of the ambitious targets she set were not achieved. These include failing to meet goals for reducing violent crimes and increasing firearm retrievals, which are critical in combating the escalating crime situation.

Moreover, her engagement with the public and the media has been significantly lacking. Public confidence in the police is crucial for effective crime-fighting, yet her minimal interactions with the media have only deepened public scepticism about her leadership.

Former commissioner Gary Griffith rightly pointed out that such engagement is vital for building trust and gaining the public's support in law enforcement.

Harewood-Christopher’s background also raises concerns. While she has an impressive academic and professional resume, her lack of direct experience in front-line crime-fighting operations is a glaring oversight. This is a crucial aspect of leading a police force, especially in a country grappling with steady increasing crime rates.

The unanimous decision by Parliament to extend her term reflects a troubling complacency or perhaps a lack of viable alternatives. However, this decision does not align with the urgent need for effective and experienced leadership within the police force. TT deserves a commissioner who not only understands the complexities of crime-fighting, but also can inspire confidence and deliver tangible results.

In light of these issues, it is imperative that the authorities reconsider this decision and prioritise the appointment of a leader who can truly address the critical challenges facing our nation. The safety and security of our citizens should not be compromised by leadership that has yet to prove its effectiveness.

DARREN GARNER

via e-mail