Police deaf to blasting vehicle music

THE EDITOR: Every time I hear a passing vehicle blasting music on the road (and that is daily) I ask myself two questions: Is it against the law? Why is nothing being done about it?

The police want to profess that we are not a Third World country, but continue to cast a blind eye – and in this case a deaf ear – to a blatant breach of law and wonder why crime is out of hand. It starts with the supposedly “little” things and escalates to where it has reached.

Police are stopping motorists for illegal tints but not for this? The answer? Deploy more motorcycle patrols.

And, of course, issue demerit points galore.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook