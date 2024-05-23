PNM haters more bitter than UNC detractors

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: There is a serious amount of political deceit going on in both the Afro-based PNM and the Indo-based UNC. We all know and understand the how and why the descendants of the slaves and the indentured workers each enjoy thousands of base supporters who will vote for them, come hell or high water.

This year is the most notable in the proverbial hell and high water political ceiling because of rampant crime.

This is sweet TT where we can say what we want. The infighting within the UNC is UNC business. What is of note is that the most derogatory remarks about individual ministers in both the PNM and UNC are being made by people who have cocoa in the sun for political party reasons.

It is my personal view that the PNM haters are far more bitter and harsh than the UNC detractors. Unashamedly, the Prime Minister is very outspoken about how he feels about personal attacks.

Can crime be under control before general election 2025? At this point in time, there is still no political party capable of running TT except the PNM. End of story, for now.

The truth offends but the truth is the truth. Will temper tantrums lose or win votes?

And, anyway, who needs bitter former party card holders within either the PNM or the UNC?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin