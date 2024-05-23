Pacers, New Chapter start strongly in Momentum Basketball

Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy, left, and Maloney Pacers get ready to tip off this year’s Momentum U23 Basketball Tournament on May 18, 2024. -

MALONEY Pacers were ruthless in their opening match Pool B match of the Momentum Under-23 Basketball Tournament as they trounced defending champions Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy 94-59 when action tipped off at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena on May 18.

The recently crowned DIAL U23 champions Maloney Pacers clawed back from an early deficit to finish the first quarter 24-18.

Pacers maintained their momentum, pulling ahead 20-11 in the second quarter and widening the gap to 32-12 in the third.

Despite a more balanced fourth quarter, where both teams scored 18 points, the game ended decisively in favour of Pacers.

Tyrese Fields (former TT men’s U18 3x3 team player) led with 32 points, while DIAL U23 finals MVP Leshaun Alfred added 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Matthew Pierre’s reigning Momentum MVP Josiah James, curtailed by an injury in the third quarter, contributed 17 points, six rebounds, and six steals.

In the earlier Pool A opener, New Chapter gave tournament debutants Royalty Basketball Club a rude welcome as they delivered a 93-54 beating.

New Chapter started strongly and built an 18-point lead by the end of the first quarter (24-6).

Although Royalty found their rhythm in the second, surpassing New Chapter 25-10 and narrowing the gap to three points at halftime (34-31), New Chapter regained control in the third quarter.

Led by former TT men’s U18 3x3 player, Adam Salazar, who notched 31 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals, New Chapter extended their lead to 61-46. Salazar’s continued dominance in the final quarter sealed a 93-54 victory.

Despite the loss, Esan Baab stood out for Royalty with 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Action on day two (May 19) saw Coach KG Elite tame Arouca New Age Lions 96-59. Elite secured a 25-12 first-quarter lead and despite New Age having the upper hand in the second quarter 21-19, Elite maintained control at the half (46-31).

A blistering 33-8 third quarter by Elite widened the gap, with the game ending 96-59. Jordan Elliott contributed a tidy 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals for Elite, while Israel Sylvester scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for New Age. The final game of the weekend was a classic showdown between Spartans and Point Fortin Veterans. Veterans edged the first quarter 20-18, but Spartans bounced back in the second and took control 52-42 at halftime.

Veterans turned the tide in the third quarter, outscoring Spartans 34-14, and maintained their lead in the fourth, winning 101-85.

Amaree Toney, league MVP of the DIAL (U23), led Spartans with 20 points, five rebounds, seven steals and three assists, while Ronaldo Palmer had an astonishing night for the Veterans, posting 34 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Team Pools:

Pool A - Spartans TT Sports Club, Royalty Basketball Academy, Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy, New Chapter Global Sport Academy

Pool B - Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy (defending champions), Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme, Arouca New Age Lions, Coach KG Elite

Round 2 Schedule:

May 25 – Maloney Pacers vs New Age Lions 7pm; New Chapter vs Point Fortin Veterans 8:30pm

May 26 – Royalty vs Spartans 6:30pm; Coach KG Elite vs Matthew Pierre 8pm