National Energy, NP partner on sustainability goals

NP chairman Sahid Hosein, left, chats with Dr Joseph Khan, chairman of National Energy at an MoU signing to enhance energy efficiency at NP’s facilities on May 23. -

AT least one state enterprise is moving to make its operations more sustainable.

The National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) will assess its current energy usage and identify opportunities to optimise energy consumption at its facilities.

On May 23, National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (National Energy) signed on to provide its services to NP.

According to a release from National Energy, it will conduct a comprehensive energy audit and feasibility study at NP’s facilities.

"This partnership builds upon ongoing national efforts to promote energy efficiency and sustainable operations within the local manufacturing and energy-based sectors," it said.

Following the audit, National Energy will develop a feasibility study outlining the implementation of recommended energy efficiency and renewable energy measures.

NP will finance the implementation of the energy-saving projects, with National Energy providing ongoing technical assistance and support throughout the process.

Sahid Hosein, chairman of NP, said: "At NP, we are committed to executing our mandate responsibly. This partnership with National Energy is a significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals. The completion of the energy audit and feasibility study will identify opportunities for NP to operate more sustainably."

Dr Joseph Khan, chairman of National Energy, welcomed the partnership saying, "This MoU advances our Super ESCO Pilot Project launched in June 2023 with local manufacturing companies. By collaborating with state-owned enterprises such as NP, National Energy is committed to supporting government’s decarbonisation goals for the local energy sector."

He said the work arising from this MoU holds significant potential for widespread adoption in other state enterprises.