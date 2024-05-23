Motivating yourself to motivate others

Dear AFETT,

I am mentoring and supporting a young individual who wants to get into my field of work, but I am going through personal challenges (some of which I have shared with my mentee and others that I have kept private).

These challenges have me questioning whether I even made the right choice for myself in picking this career path.

How can I provide effective assistance to my mentee while also considering options for myself for a career shift/ change?

Dear mentor,

First of all, congratulations on being a mentor.

In today’s world, where we are so focused on gaining for ourselves, the sacrifice of giving back through mentorship is positively noted.

According to Ghosh and Reio Jr in the Journal of Vocational Behaviour, "Mentors are typically defined as individuals with advanced experience and knowledge who are committed to providing support for the purpose of increasing career advancement of junior organisational members or their proteges."

Proteges, otherwise known as "mentees," receive both psychosocial support and career support from their mentors.

Ghosh and Reio Jr go further and define psychosocial support as enhancing the mentee's sense of competence, identity and effectiveness in their professional role, whereas career support requires mentor provision in the areas of career options and dilemmas.

Mentors often provide a safe space where mentees can discuss how they can successfully manage challenging work assignments and provide coaching, exposure and visibility, where possible, through the mentor’s own connections in the profession.

Choosing a career path for you

People choose career paths based on their own skills, passion, interests, goals, values, salary prospects, education and training costs for the careers being considered and actual job options available.

Additionally, career choices are often influenced by exposure to key professions (through vacation internships, friends and family members in the professions of interest) as well as career advice from teachers, professors, family and friends.

Many people choose a career at a particular point in time for many of the reasons previously stated. The average person will spend time building that chosen career through hard work and commitment. Anyone who has chosen a particular career path would do well to invest in their chosen career through time on the job, continuous certification and specialised training, engagement in meaningful interactions with professional associates in their chosen field and volunteerism through professional associations.

By being a mentor we can assume that you chose a career path for some of the reasons stated above and that you have had some measure of success in the chosen career.

Be confident in the learnings and professional expertise that you have already acquired in your current field. In treating with your young mentee, good advice would be to continue to expose your mentee to all aspects of your chosen career, both positive and negative, and allow the mentee the benefit of his or her common sense to determine how they want to continue building on this chosen career.

While you continue to contemplate the possible transition out of your current career into a new one, assure your mentee that you will continue to support their career goals and needs.

Depending on the closeness of the mentee/mentor relationship, you might ease some of your internal conflict by letting your mentee know some of the reasons why you are making a career change, so that there is full transparency in this trusted relationship.

Changing your career path

Career change is more common than people think, and even though you may have chosen the right career choice for yourself several years ago, you may be ready for a change. Experts state that the average worker will change career changes more than two-three times during their working lifespan.

If things have changed with you and you are ready to move on to a different career, you are definitely not alone. Many people choose to make a career change (after spending years in a particular career) for reasons including life changes such as marriage and health, exposure to emerging and new careers, and increased self-awareness of inherent personality traits, preferences and passions.

You should consider options for a career shift or change based on some of the same questions that you would have asked yourself when you first started your initial career. Is there something new that you are passionate about? Are you financially and emotionally ready to make a career change? Have you begun networking with others in your new career? Have you considered what you really want from the next role?

Consider accessing behavioural self-assessment tools such as the Myers Briggs testing Inventory (MBTI), DISC behavioural style inventory and Clifton Strengths Finder which allows you to see where your strengths are, using 34 personality tendencies.

While these are just three of the more popular self-assessment tools, there are many more available through career counsellors and even online. This insight can be an invaluable source of information on your personality preferences and your current strengths which you can leverage into your new career possibilities.

Take your time in making this change, and do not be too hard on yourself. You may well find that your new career is even more exciting and rewarding than the current one, and this may make you an even better mentor to future professionals as they navigate the world of ever-changing careers.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.