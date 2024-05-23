Crime Stoppers marks 25 years

Crime Stoppers marks 25 years. Photo courtesy Crime Stoppers -

May 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Crime Stoppers TT (CSTT).

"We recognise the uniquely important role this organisation has played in crime suppression and detection since its formation in 1999. CSTT today is a demonstration of how citizen participation can make a positive difference in the fight against crime while maintaining confidentiality, anonymity and accountability by the authorities," TT Chambers said, extending congratulations on this milestone occasion.

The TT Chamber played a pivotal role in the establishment of Crime Stoppers.

It might not be widely known that Crime Stoppers started as a project of the TT Chamber under its Crime and Delays in Judicial Hearings Committee (now the Crime and Justice Committee).

Faced with rising crime, the TT Chamber took affirmative action. The collaboration with Crime Stoppers International provided a model for fostering a distinctive partnership between citizens and law enforcement locally.

The slogan "Crime is everybody’s business" was coined by a member of the CSTT management committee, and today remains a powerful call to action, extolling a collaborative approach.

CSTT's success hinges largely on collaboration. They work closely with the TT Police Service, Neighbourhood Crime Watch (another TT Chamber project of the Crime and Justice Committee), and other stakeholders. This integrated approach, with the support of the government, strengthens the fight against crime.

CSTT's dedication has garnered international recognition in the global network. CSTT is part of Crime Stoppers International, a global body with over 800 Crime Stopper programmes worldwide.

The international organisation proudly points to the fact that in 45 years of operation, not a single caller’s identity has ever been revealed.

Locally, CSTT shows some impressive data – over 22,600 tips have been received, resulting in 1721 people being arrested and charged to date for a wide variety of offences; 422 illegal firearms have been seized; and a remarkable $300 million in narcotics intercepted. Indisputably, CSTT continues to provide a direct impact in the crimefighting sphere.

Their iconic hotline, 800-TIPS (8477), has become synonymous with anonymous tip reporting.

Initially reachable only by phone, CSTT has embraced technological advancements, offering secure online reporting and a mobile app (P3 Tips) available on Android and iOS.

Its website gives further information in full transparency.

This commitment to accessibility ensures everyone has a convenient and confidential way to contribute to public safety.

The CSTT website (crimestopperstt.com) also highlights other supportive activities, saying, "In the interest of ensuring that our communities are aware of issues relating to crime, Crime Stoppers often highlights specific offences for which information is needed by the police. We also occasionally run national campaigns and provide general education on general types of criminal activities to keep our public informed."

Such campaigns include Run the Guns from Your Community, Stop Human Trafficking, Report Fake Pharmaceuticals and Stop Illicit Cigarettes.

CSTT's original story exemplifies the power of proactive citizens.

As TT navigates the evolving crime landscape, CSTT's role as a pillar of citizen engagement remains critical. Its commitment to anonymity and collaboration paves the way for a safer future.

The TT Chamber applauds Crime Stoppers’ unwavering service and looks forward to their continued success.