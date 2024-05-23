Central Sports get 95-run win in Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10

TT Red Force and Central Sports veteran Imran Khan shows off his Man of the Match award following his team’s win against Shivrani All Stars in the Amplia Chaguanas Mayor’s T10 tourney on May 21. Photo courtesy Amplia. -

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I National League and T20 Festival champions Central Sports made a massive statement in the Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 tournament on May 21, when they recorded a massive 95-run win against Shivrani All Stars at the Pierre Road recreation ground in Charlieville.

Playing against the 2022 champs Shivrani in their group A encounter, the star-studded Central Sports team lit up the venue as they posted a mammoth score of 131 for four before limiting their opponents to a meagre 36 in their ten overs.

For Central, who suffered a surprise loss in their opening game of the tournament against Charlieville Super Kings on Sunday, a couple of TT Red Force players spearheaded their onslaught of the Shivrani team. Fresh from his 83 not out against Endeavour Sports in his team's second game, 39-year-old Imran Khan entertained the crowd yet again as he top-scored with 46 off 20 balls with eight fours and the solitary six.

Opening the batting for Central Sports, Khan was well-supported by Kamil Pooran who struck 27 off 13 balls as the pair got off to a rapid start with a 54-run stand inside four overs. Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley also struck a breezy 30 off 19 balls to push Central Sports to their strong total.

In the chase, Shivrani were never in the hunt as they were bamboozled by the Central Sports attack. They slipped to 12 for five inside four overs before being rolled over for 36.

Khan grabbed two for seven, while Akshaya Persaud led the Central Sports attack with figures of two for three as they got their second win in three matches.

In Tuesday's other encounter, 2024 Premiership II T20 champs Police made light work of the home team Pierre Road sports as they romped to a rollicking nine-wicket win.

Batting first, Pierre Road, who opened the batting with West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva and ex-Windies youth player Leonardo Julien, were bowled out for a paltry 55 in nine overs. Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip (three for six) wrapped up the Pierre Road innings with three quick wickets in his second over.

The Police top order wasted little time in pursuit of the total, and they raced to their second group B win in as many matches, handing Pierre Road their first loss in the process.

Police needed just 22 balls to reel in the 56-run target, with Nicholas Sookdeosingh (28) and Dejourn Charles (24 not out) racking up a 47-run opening partnership en route to their team's easy win.

After press time on Wednesday, group B took centre stage when Police played Premiership I outfit Marchin Patriots in a pivotal clash, and Pierre Road hosted cellar-placed team Prisons.

Summarised Scores:

Central Sports – 131/4 (Imran Khan 46, Kjorn Ottley 30, Kamil Pooran 27; Damion Samuel 3/14) vs Shivrani All Stars – 36 (D Samuel 10; Akshaya Persaud 2/3, I Khan 2/7). Central Sports won by 95 runs.

Pierre Road – 55 all out from 9 overs (Jonte Thomas 14; Anderson Phillip 3/6, James Duncan 3/9) vs Police – 56/1 from 3.4 overs (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 28, Dejourn Charles 24 not out; Leonardo Julien 1/10). Police won by 9 wickets.