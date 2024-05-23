ACCA membership hits quarter of a million

ACCA has unveiled its latest membership figures of 252,500, taking its membership to above a quarter of a million following decades of strong growth.

It celebrated its 200,000-member landmark just seven years ago in 2017 and the new figures represent an increase of around two per cent in membership since this time last year.

ACCA also has more than 526,000 future members.

Ronnie Patton, president of ACCA, said: "The scale and scope of this achievement is amazing and it says so much about how we attract so many people to join our worldwide community. It also highlights the substantial contribution we make to the number of qualified professional accountants across the global economy.

"Our members live and work in 180 countries. This means that the voice of ACCA is heard in every corner of the planet, and the positive influence of ACCA members is felt everywhere. That’s why today we celebrate not just the size of our membership, but also the impact and contribution our members make."

ACCA was founded in 1904 to widen access to the profession. In 1909, it became the first professional accountancy body to admit women to membership, and is known for its long history of inclusion and work for the public good. It will celebrate its 120th anniversary in November.

Celebrations over the year will focus on the impact of members in building a better world, sharing and showcasing their stories.

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said: "This is an exciting achievement and we’re proud to have so many talented and committed members around the world undertaking successful careers and making such a positive impact.

"Looking to the future, we look forward to leading an inclusive profession for a changed world with people from all backgrounds, bound by a global code of ethics and committed to continually developing their skills to meet ever-changing needs."

ACCA members work in a huge variety of roles in accounting, management and leadership across the business and public sectors.

It has played a leading role in widening the scope of accountancy to encompass strategy, sustainability and broader professional skills.

ACCA also works to share its global insights and expertise to contribute to strong and thriving economies and a better, more sustainable future for all.