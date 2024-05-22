T&TEC to upgrade meters

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has announced a meter-upgrade initiative aimed at enhancing the accuracy and reliability of electricity billing for customers across Trinidad.

As part of this ongoing exercise, T&TEC has authorised contractors to access the premises of affected customers to replace and upgrade their meters.

This maintenance work is scheduled to take place periodically on Fridays and Saturdays, ensuring minimal disruption while improving the electrical infrastructure.

T&TEC continues its weekly disconnection programme for customers with outstanding arrears.

This process involves using contractors to facilitate the disconnections to avoid service interruptions.

To safeguard the public against potential impersonation scams, T&TEC urged residents to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a T&TEC employee or contractor.

This can be done by contacting the T&TEC Estate Police through their official hotline numbers.