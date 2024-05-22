Shameful banners

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Am I the only one bothered? We are in May and there are several independence banners still strung across the road around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Are they intended to look as old as our nation? They are tattered, torn and grimy. They originally inspired national pride, but now embarrass and shame me.

String lights and banners to commemorate our holidays, but please follow through and remove them soon after so our nation's natural beauty can shine.

JESSIE-MARIE CHAVES

via e-mail