Power washing galore

File photo

THE EDITOR: I have only had about two hours of water from WASA since last Saturday. It came Friday morning between the hours of 2 am and 4 am.

My water comes from the Caroni-Arena dam which is currently at 35 per cent capacity. This is the largest dam in Trinidad and Tobago.

As I write, at around 10.15 am on Friday, there is no water in the pipes.

Guess what. At 9.20 am on Friday, as I passed through the Croisee, the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation was power washing the San Juan Promenade.

The water pressure was a sight to behold. I was envious.

Could someone please make it make sense for me? Thank you.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope