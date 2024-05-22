Power washing galore
THE EDITOR: I have only had about two hours of water from WASA since last Saturday. It came Friday morning between the hours of 2 am and 4 am.
My water comes from the Caroni-Arena dam which is currently at 35 per cent capacity. This is the largest dam in Trinidad and Tobago.
As I write, at around 10.15 am on Friday, there is no water in the pipes.
Guess what. At 9.20 am on Friday, as I passed through the Croisee, the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation was power washing the San Juan Promenade.
The water pressure was a sight to behold. I was envious.
Could someone please make it make sense for me? Thank you.
LINUS F DIDIER
Mt Hope
Comments
"Power washing galore"