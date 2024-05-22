Police issue warning as online scams surge

File photo -

Beware of Facebook Marketplace scams.

The police Cyber and Social Media Unit (CSMU) is warning people about the prevalence of scams targeting unsuspecting online buyers, particularly those using Facebook Marketplace.

"Criminals are exploiting this platform to orchestrate robberies, a trend not unique to Trinidad and Tobago, but prevalent worldwide," it said in a news release on May 22.

The TTPS said it is concerned over numerous reported cases where individuals advertising goods online fall victim to robberies or more serious crimes after being deceived by criminals posing as buyers as well as sellers.

Individuals have fallen victim to criminals who arrange meet-ups under the guise of buying items, such as electronics or vehicles, advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

However, what initially appear to be smooth transactions take a dangerous turn when the suspects brandish firearms and demand cash and other valuables from the victims.

The TTPS said, "The modus operandi often entails the seller creating fraudulent Facebook and Instagram accounts. It also includes communication initiated by a female via WhatsApp, luring victims to a specific location where two to three male accomplices, armed with firearms, carry out the robberies."

It assured that the CSMU is actively assisting investigators in the ongoing investigation of such occurrences.

The TTPS said caution must be exercised to avoid becoming a victim.

"We strongly urge individuals to utilise designated 'Safe Exchange Zones' when meeting up for transactions initiated through online market platforms. These areas, including police stations, well-lit areas, and those equipped with CCTV cameras, provide a safer environment for exchanges and reduce the risk of pre-staged robberies. It's essential to be particularly cautious when dealing with individuals who refuse to meet at such locations.

"Your safety is paramount, and by remaining vigilant and following these precautions, we can collectively combat online scams and ensure safer transactions for all," the police said.

Tips for transactions on online marketplaces:

●Review the buyer/seller's profile for authenticity.

●Check for reviews or ratings that may indicate suspicious behaviour.

●Be wary of unusually low prices, as they may signal a scam.

●Arrange meetings during daylight hours in public places with high foot traffic, avoiding isolated areas at all costs.

●Always inspect items before paying for them and use secure payment options.

●Consider bringing a friend along for additional safety.

●Don't handover items until you have been paid.

●Avoid carrying substantial amounts of cash.