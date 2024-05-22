Paria Fuel sponsors Badree's Cricket Academy

Officials and coaches of the Badree Academy of Sport Education. - Photo courtesy BASE77

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) is now a sponsor of Badree’s BASE Cricket Academy.

Through this partnership, Paria has committed to sponsoring children from its fenceline communities to participate in the academy's programme.

This support will provide access to qualified coaching, life skills training, and positive role models.

A Paria statement said, "In addition, 15 children of Paria employees joined the programme during cycle two (April-July 2024), further demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering the next generation of cricketers and investing in the sport's future.”

The BASE Cricket Academy nurtures young cricketers aged five-15. It offers a programme emphasising maximum participation, basic motor-skill development and fundamental cricket skills.

It is hoped that the partnership will help lay the foundation for a new generation of cricketers, contributing to the long-term growth and success of the sport.

Mushtaq Mohammed, general manager, terminal and trading at Paria, was quoted as saying, “We are thrilled to support Badree's BASE Cricket Academy and play a role in shaping the future of cricket.

“This partnership embodies our commitment to empowering youth and investing in the communities we serve.”