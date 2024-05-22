Kraken continues speed in Spec class

Kraken cuts through the water during the TT Powerboat Association's fourth regatta. -

KRAKEN continued to show speed in the Spec class when the Triinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association held its fourth regatta of the 2024 National Championship Series at Casters Cove, Chaguaramas on April 19.

Kraken has won three of the four regattas this season in the build-up to the TT Great Race, which is held annually in August.

S-Kapade finished in second position, followed by Arrow. The Spec class had many boats competing with Pandemic ending fourth, Ballistic fifth and Asalt Weapon sixth. Those six boats have had a keen battle since last year with those same boats competing. The spec category does not have a speed bracket, but all the boats have the same length, same hull and same engine.

In the 60-mile-per-hour (mph) class, there was a tie between Raw Knots and John Wick, the only two boats in the class.

Only one boat competed in the other classes. Thanos was the winner in the 50 mph class, Extreme Measures copped the 70 mph class and Heatwave was victorious in the 80 mph category.

This year’s Great Race will be held on August 17.