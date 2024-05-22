Joshua James' Scarborough/Mason Hall into Tobago T20 final

Bago Gladiators all-rounder Leron Lezama -

SCARBOROUGH/Mason Hall Cricket Club stormed into the 2024 Tobago Cricket Association’s (TCA) Twenty/20 final after getting a comfortable six-wicket win in their playoff match against the Bago Gladiators at the Shaw Park recreational ground in Scarborough on May 19.

In the final on May 26, Scarborough will face the winner of the second eliminator match between the Gladiators and Georgia Police Youth Club.

In their playoff against the Gladiators, Scarborough bowled out the opposition for a modest 116, before racing to victory with 19 balls to spare and six wickets intact.

Leron Lezama top-scored for the Gladiators with 43, while Kelon Lynch (three for 26), Shaquille Duncan (two for 19) and former West Indies under-19 allrounder Joshua James (two for 22) did the bulk of the damage with the ball for Scarborough.

Michael Ramdass tried to steer the Gladiators to victory, and he had an excellent showing with a spell of four for 24. However, the Scarborough outfit would not be denied, and solid knocks from Desron Jack (41) and Olando James (32) saw them comfortably over the line.

In the first eliminator match, Georgia kept their championship hopes alive when they got a thumping six-wicket win of their own against Canaan and Bon Accord United.

The Canaan and Bon Accord team were uprooted for a paltry 48 inside 13 overs, with Davion Shangie ripping through the opposition with splendid figures of four for eight. Akim Chandler and Marvin Admas grabbed three wickets apiece.

Georgia wobbled in pursuit of the 49-run target, and they lost all four wickets to spinner Antonio Providence (four for ten) before getting the winning runs in the tenth over.

On May 25, Georgia and the Gladiators will vie for the right to challenge Scarborough in the final at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough on May 26.