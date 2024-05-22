High vibes at Iba Music Festival

Empress Aje performs with Fonclaire Steel Orchestra and the youth players. - Yvonne Webb

The resilient spirit and determined mind prevailed as Empress Aje persevered to conquer a sore throat which threatened to spoil her performance at the fourth edition of her Iba Music Festival.

By the grace of God and a special concoction, she not only sang, but talked, danced, and engaged in sets with Tobago jazz sensation Stephanie Joseph, Fonclaire Steel Orchestra, which closed the first half and, with Farmer Nappy for the end of the spectacular show at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on May 11.

Empress Aje told her audience of every singer’s nightmare – a sore throat, the night before your big event. The chantuelle queen demonstrated her royal breeding to pay homage to women who were celebrating Mother’s Day the very next day.

After all, Iba Music Festival was all about a coming together of music, song and dance, all giving praise and thanks to the divine feminine energy.

In keeping with her free spiritedness, the amphitheatre setting, with the outdoor atmosphere connecting with her natural vibes, was specially chosen for this smooth, jazzy evening.

The less restrictive atmosphere also allowed for vendors to sell and display their art and hand-crafted clothing and jewellery, as well as serve some enticing Jamaican coffee, corn soup, souse, geera pork and other local treats.

Entertainers, identifying with her vision of Iba – which means to give praise and reverence – in the Yoruba language, were also carefully selected.

Joseph's slow, melodic, jazz interpretation of Cry Me A River, A Lovely Day, among others, had some slow dancing in their seats and others on their feet.

Nisa demonstrated her versatility with a jazz version of People Make the World go Round and later sought the audience's permission take off her shoe as she delved into a kind of jazz-gospel genre, dancing and giving praise to the Almighty with her own composition, I’m Happy.

In keeping with the tribute to women, reigning NWAC Calypso Queen Naomi Sinnette validated her crowning at the 38th edition of the National Calypso Queen 2024 competition.

She performed her winning song The Advisors – a social commentary which spoke to relationship problems and advice from people who are not in the shoes of the victims. She evoked the spirit of the ancestors as she gave a soulful rendition of Ella Andall’s anthem, Black Woman, also taking off her heels to move to the beat of the drums by Baba Tamba Gwindi in the background.

Collis Duranty calling for respect to become the norm once more, brought the reggae styling to the eclectic mix of genres, with his sweet rendition of Loving You, old school reggae gospel classics, including Greet Somebody in Jesus Name, and his own, Stay With You.

Spoken word artiste Naomi Abiola, who also doubled as one of the MC’s, gave a slow and evocative delivery of the poem which berates African woman when they dance, calling it wining, while the other races are applauded for their movement.

Gospel artiste Jaron Nurse was his usual entertaining self, making no apology for believing in Jesus Christ, as he delivered some of his hits, showing his sense of humour in between.

Applauding Darren Sheppard for the work he is doing with Fonclaire Steel Orchestra, Empress Aje also commented on and commended him for the number of young people who performed on that night, before joining them to perform, Bring Back the Old Time Days.”

Wrapping another excellent segment of Iba, which in previous years were titled IBA –The Thanksgiving, IBA – the Transformation and IBA – The Enlightenment, was Farmer Nappy who thanked Empress Aje for the opportunity to perform.

His energy level transcended into the audience, causing patrons to get up and dance to hits like Backyard Jam, Big People Party, Hooking Me and Go Down in the Centre which he did with GBM Nutron.

Before performing How ah Livin, he shared with the audience, the genesis for the composition. He said he prayed to the Lord to give him a church song, “So I could take the church to the party,” and his prayers were answered.

Lamenting on the state of crime, he called on the audience and the nation to start back praying and bring back love and harmony.

Patrons were also rewarded with door prizes and for the second year in a row, Karen Hilaire won the Best Dressed Mom competition, earning two airline tickets to Grenada as well as three nights hotel accommodation courtesy True Blue Bay Boutique Resort.