Gonzales to act as AG

Public Utilities Minister and acting Attorney General Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Roger Jacob

MARVIN Gonzales will act as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs from May 22.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs on May 22 said Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, would be out of the country on official business from May 22.

It said during Armour’s absence, Gonzales would act as AG while performing his substantive duties as Minister of Public Utilities.