Enterprise 'shootout' leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

- File photo

Two men are dead and another injured after a shootout in Enterprise on Monday night, which police believe was gang-related.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Gittens Lane, Bhagaloo Street around 9.25 pm, and found Mickel Gittens, 27, lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, surrounded by a crowd.

People at the scene told police that Kervaughn "Gaza" Vincent, 31, and another unidentified man were also shot during the incident and had already been taken for treatment.

The officers put Gittens in their vehicle and took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility. The doctor attended to Gittens and the other victim before transferring them to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where Gittens died about two hours later.

The doctor at the facility told police Vincent was brought in earlier but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Doctors said Vincent had multiple gunshot wounds. The other wounded man, 19, had gunshot injuries to his chest.

Police said enquiries revealed the men were part of two groups seen shooting at each other minutes before they received the call.

Crime scene investigators recovered ten spent nine-millimetre casings, six spent 5.56 casings and one live 5.56 round.

Homicide Region Three and Central Division officers are continuing enquiries.