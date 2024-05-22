Endeavour grab super over win vs CSK in Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10

Charliville Super Kings’ (CSK) Nashawn Lutchman goes for big hit during his team’s Amplia Chaguanas Mayor’s T10 match against Endeavour Sports at the Pierre Road recreation ground in Charlieville on May 20, 2024. -

Guyanese allrounder Ricardo Adams put on a hitting clinic at the Pierre Road recreation ground, Charlieville on Monday night as he helped Endeavour Sports to a thrilling super over win against Charlieville Super Kings (CSK) in their group A match in the Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 tournament.

After 20 exciting overs of cricket, the teams couldn't be separated after closing their respective innings on 99 for seven from their allotted ten overs. Queen's Park Cricket Club batsman Isaiah Rajah top-scored with 40 not out for CSK, but he and his teammates were stopped in their tracks by the hard-hitting Adams, who hit 29 off just seven balls.

At the end of eight overs in the chase, Endeavour appeared to be in a spot of bother as they slipped to 63 for four after a triple strike by spinner Christoper Vincent (three for five).

In the penultimate over, though, Adams stamped his authority when he thumped Trinidad and Tobago Red Force off-spinner Bryan Charles for four sixes and a four to bring his team within touching distance of the 100-run target.

Seamer Chadeon Raymond held his nerve in the final over to force the game into a super over as he conceded just eight runs.

In the super over, Endeavour got a measure of revenge against Raymond as they got 17 off the over, with the left-handed Adams again flexing his muscles by scoring 13 off four balls.

Left-arm spinner Ahkeel Mollon then did the trick for Endeavour, as he limited the CSK batsmen to just eight runs to give his team the dramatic nine-run super over win.

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership II Twenty/20 Festival champs Police had a more facile road to victory in the second game, as they defeated Prisons by 14 runs in their group B match – handing their opponents a second straight loss.

Batting first, Police posted a formidable 109 for five after Samuel Roopnarine (three for four) initially ripped their top order to shreds with three wickets in the opening over of the game.

Tobago standout Dejourn Charles (50 not out off 31 balls) carried his bat through the Police innings and struck three fours and three sixes.

In the chase, Prisons got starts from a few batsmen but they could only muster 95 for eight, with James Duncan (two for 13) and Brandon Narinesingh (two for 15) doing the damage for Police.

After press time on Tuesday, TTCB Premiership I National League and T20 champions Central Sports played 2022 Chaguanas Mayor's T10 winners Shivrani All Stars.

Summarised Scores:

Charlieville Super Kings: 99/7 (Isaiah Rajah 40 not out, Christopher Vincent 25; Sachin Sooker 2/11) vs Endeavour Sports Club: 99/7 (Sanjay Jawahir 31, Ricardo Adams 29; Christopher Vincent 3/5). Endeavour won by nine runs in super over.

Police: 109/5 (Dejourn Charles 50 not out, Justin Joseph 26; Samuel Roopnarine 3/4) vs Prisons: 95/8 (Jonathan Singh 22, Ramesh Brijlal 21 not out; James Duncan 2/13). Police won by 14 runs.