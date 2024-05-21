Zachary Anthony, Zara Persico star as Long Course Swim meet ends

National junior swimmer Zachary Anthony. - Newsday File Photo/Lincoln Holder

MARLINS swimmers Zachary Anthony and Zara Persico continued to deliver outstanding performances when the National Open Long Course Swimming Championships concluded at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on May 19.

Anthony, one of TT's most promising junior swimmers, easily won the boys 11 and Over 400-metre freestyle event in four minutes, 12.97 seconds (4:12.97). That time ensured Anthony, 16, dipped below the CCCAN (Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation) 15-17 age group standard of 4:14.32. The rest of the field was no match for Anthony as second-placed Darren Belfon of Pt Fortin Aqua Darts was second in 4:32.06 and Isaiah Alexander of Marlins ended third in 4:39.96.

Persico, who broke a 29-year national junior record earlier in the meet, won the girls 11 and Over 400m freestyle in 4:47.22. Persico still competes in the 11-12 age group, but her time was fast enough to go below the CCCAN 13-14 time of 4:49.14.

Kiara Goodridge of Blue Dolphins finished second in 4:47.32 and Marena Martinez of Marlins was third in 4:49.61. Martinez achieved the CCCAN 11-12 standard of 4:53.62.

Zachary's younger sister Zahara (Marlins) also won an event in the closing session, claiming the girls 10 and Under 200m individual medley in 2:58.09. Katelon Leera of RWB Aquatic Academy finished second in 3:05.31 and Kaylee Warner of VIPER (Antigua club) was third in the 3:06.41.

In the boys equivalent, Micah Alexander of Eagles Aquatics grabbed top spot in 2:58.22, followed by Marcus Nesbitt of RWB Aquatic Academy in 3:02.21 and Eli Edwards of Petrotrin Barracudas in 3:07.66.

Belfon later showed his quality in the boys 11 and Over 200m backstroke event, achieving the CCCAN 15-17 standard of 2:16.83. He stopped the clock in 2:16.46.