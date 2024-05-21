Veteran Imran Khan lights up Chaguanas Mayor's T10 with 83*

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots wicket-keeper/batsman Daniel Williams was adjudged Man of the Match after his team’s win over Prisons in the Chaguanas Mayor’s T10 Cup on May 19, 2024. -

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I teams Bess Motors Marchin Patriots and Central Sports had a topsy-turvy start to the 2024 Chaguanas Mayor's T10 tournament at the Pierre Road recreation ground in Charlieville on Sunday, as they registered a win and a loss apiece in their two opening matches.

In the tournament's first match, Central Sports, this year's TTCB Premiership I National League and Twenty/20 Festival winners, were stunned by Charlieville Super Kings (CSK) in their group A encounter as the latter team romped to a thumping nine-wicket win.

Central Sports made a modest 67 for nine in their allotted ten overs, with CSK racing to victory in the seventh over on the back of a powerful knock by opening batsman Nashawn Latchman who made an unbeaten 40 off 20 balls.

In their second game, though, Central Sports bounced back when they got a thrilling last-ball win against Endeavour Sports Club as they chased a 109-run target with six wickets intact.

Sanjay Jawahir (51 not out) and former West Indies under-19 player Shiva Sankar (50) took Endeavour to a solid 108 for three. However, veteran TT Red Force player Imran Khan rolled back the years as he took Central Sports over the line with a boundary-filled 83 off just 37 balls, which contained eight fours and five sixes.

After left-arm spinner Ahkeel Mollon (four for two) left Central Sports reeling on 12 for four inside three overs, Khan and ex-Windies allrounder Rayad Emrit (22 not out) took their team home with a 97-run stand off 45 balls to keep their team alive in the week-long tourney.

In group B, the Patriots also started the tournament in shaky fashion, when they were handed a heavy 39-run loss by home team Pierre Road Sports in their opening match. Pierre Road made a challenging 113 for six, before reducing Patriots to 74 for nine.

In their second game, Patriots held their nerve as they got a narrow five-run win against Prisons in a low-scoring contest.

Patriots made 69 for four, with wicket-keeper/batsman Daniel Williams making an unbeaten 36 to restore his team's innings after a wobbly start. Led by the economical Justyn Gangoo (one for two), the Patriots did the trick with the ball as Kadeem Alleyne defended 11 runs in the last over to help them to the nervy win.

After press time on Monday, CSK went in search of their second group A win when they took on Endeavour, while Police, the 2024 Premiership II T20 Festival winners, opened their campaign against Prisons.

Summarised Scores:

Central Sports – 67/9 (Rayad Emrit 21; Kissoondath Magram 3/13) vs CSK – 68/1 from 6.1 overs (Nashawn Latchman 40). CSK won by nine wickets.

Pierre Rd – 113/6 (Johnty Thomas 43, Leonardo Julien 30; Richie Looknauth 3/13) vs Marchin Patriots – 74/9 (Kadeem Alleyne 15; Andre Medina 2/12). Pierre Rd won by 39 runs.

Endeavour Sports – 108/3 (Sanjay Jawahir 51*, Shiva Sankar 50; JP Barry 2/7) vs Central Sports – 109/4 (Imran Khan 83*, R Emrit 22*; Ahkeel Mollon 4/2). Central Sports won by six wickets.

Marchin Patriots – 69/4 (Daniel Williams 36*; Vikash Rampersad 2/19) vs Prisons – 64/4 (Alwyn Williams 23; Justyn Gangoo 1/2). Patriots won by five runs.