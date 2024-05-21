UNC launches local by-elections campaign

Members of the United National Congress at a public meeting in 2019. -

“ACCEPT me as a woman and don’t mistake my kindness, compassion and feminine energy as weakness,” declared Sarah Sookdeo, the candidate for the electoral district of Quinam/Morne Diablo.

Sookdeo made her debut on the United National Congress (UNC) platform in Penal on in the night on May 20.

The UNC launched its campaign for the June 17 local government by-elections in Lengua/Indian Walk and Quinam/Morne Diablo, introducing its two candidates – Nicole Gopaul and Sara Sookdeo.

The two made their debut at the Penal Secondary School cottage meeting, confidently declaring they would bring home the respective districts to the UNC.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) has recommended Autly Granthume and Anderson Nanan as their candidates for the two districts.

Both Gopaul and Granthume will do battle for a second time in the Lengua/Indian Walk district, as the August 14, 2023, local government elections ended in a draw after two recounts.

After the recounting of ballots, Granthume initially received 1,430 votes while Gopaul amassed 1,425. The results were challenged. It ended with a tie between the two candidates for 1,428 each, as the returning officer rejected a special ballot, which would have broken the tie, in favour of Gopaul. The returning officer had not signed the special ballot .

This led to the UNC's filing an election petition to stop the by-election and give the seat to its candidate.

In March the Appeal Court dismissed the UNC’s petition and ruled that the Representation of the People Act allowed the rejection of the special ballot.

The Quinam/Morne Diablo seat was declared vacant after the death of its councillor, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Diptee Ramnath, last December.

May 24 is nomination day for these by-elections.

As she mounted the platform, Gopaul expressed gratitude for another opportunity to represent the Lengua/Indian Walk district.

She promised on this occasion she would be declared the unmistakable champion, as she has been on the ground working to demonstrate both people and party power come June 17.

In a fiery debut, Sookdeo declared she was coming with clasped and clean hands as she has been eager to serve God and humanity.

Despite this expressionof humanitarian spirit and compassion, she gave notice of her readiness to take a stand against the government which she said had people living in pain and with no peace.

Joblessness among the majority and the worse crime situation that had people living their lives as if they were in prison had to stop, she said.

People deserved better and Quinam/Morne Diablo could take the first step in bringing about change by voting for the UNC.

Sookdeo also paid tribute to her predecessor, Ramnath, whom she described as a political giant. She said he left large shoes to fill and promised to do her best to do so.

As she brought the meeting to a close, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar underscored the importance of a united party to achieve success and improve lives in Trinidad and Tobago, as she faces challenges from within her party.

She dispelled rumours she alleged were being spread by the PNM team that people required a party card to vote. She underscored that no UNC or PNM party cards were required.

“All you need is your voting finger and your ID card.”

Again referring to allegations the PNM camp was also using mikes fixed on cars for a smear campaign against the UNC and its members, Persad-Bissessar said this amounted to defamation.

Underscoring that a person can be defamed either by the written word or by broadcasting, she asserted, “broadcasting from a miked car is a broadcasting medium.”

She advised, “If they feel when they are using a mike, they are anonymous, remember the car with the mike on top of it is registered to someone.

“Write down the car number and report it to us and we would send them lawyer letters for defaming UNC members. Don’t let them get away with it.”