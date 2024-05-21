Tark Bey shines light in first solo art exhibition

Following his successful debut at Horizons Art Gallery New Faces in 2023, Tark Bey returns with his first solo exhibition Lux –Latin for light.

Bey's introduction to art and painting came at a young age, as his father would often quell his tears by painting, a media release said.

The self-taught artist describes his style as a blend between impressionism and realism, with acrylics being his medium of choice. Drawing inspiration from nature and everyday life, his compositions include landscapes, seascapes, cultural and historical sites. However, it is his vibrant and distinct colour palette that sets him apart, the release said.

“For me, this work shows my improvement and development as an artist. Lux highlights the wisdom and knowledge that light represents, not only the physical light itself, but the light that is not seen,” Bey said in the release.

His paintings have been showcased throughout his many independent travels of Europe which has also helped to influence his present style.

Lux opens on May 21 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, and ends on June 1.

For those who can’t make it in person, the video catalogue can be viewed on Facebook via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/