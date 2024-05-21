Son killed after carjacking, mom vows to get justice

- File photo

Noella Williams, whose son was killed by police after a high-speed chase in Cunupia, is vowing to “leave no stone unturned” in getting justice for his death.

Vornell Williams, 21, died after police say he shot at them during a car chase.

In a media release, police said around 3.30 pm on Sunday, they received news of a robbery in Soogrim Street, Cunupia.

The victim was driving a black Honda Vezel and was held at gunpoint by several armed men.

The men stole the car and fled but police tracked the car via GPS to the Southern Main Road, Cunupia.

Police say when they intercepted the vehicle, a suspect pointed a gun at them and they “opened fire and neutralised the threat.”

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Williams said although she knows her son was wrong, she intends to file a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority.

She said the version of events she was given, along with the CCTV evidence she has compiled, has led her to believe the police had no reason to kill her son.

“He was wrong. He was wrong. But at the end of the day, the police officers had the authority at that time over him because the car crashed and he was pinned in a vehicle.”

She disputed the police’s version of events that he had a gun on him and pointed it at them.

“He was not a murderer. What he did was wrong and I am stressing on that, but at the same time, he had no right to be killed like that because he had no weapons on him.”

“He wasn't in possession of a firearm. He was pinned in the vehicle and as police officers, they didn't come out and try to apprehend him. They just came out and shot him down like a dog.”

She said the car’s tinted windows were up, so there was no way police could see him pointing a gun at them.

Williams said in any event, driving a stolen car is not a crime which should lead to death.

“They shooting him for what? A stolen vehicle? Arrest him, lock him up for ten years, 15 years, 20 years. Why they shoot him like that for? It have real murderers out here and (the police) know who the murderers are and they don't ever shoot them down like that.

“He made a mistake and he would have paid for it, but he didn't have to pay for it with his life. They could have locked him up. That crime (deserves) lock up… simple thing.”

Williams said her son, an aspiring entrepreneur, owned a straightening and painting business and bought and sold cars.

She said he kept the wrong company and she believed the stolen vehicle may have been passed on to him by one of his friends.

“I don't know if they call him for the vehicle or if he was with them, I don't know. But he was not the one who took the vehicle from the person.

“It’s always friends and wrong company. That is always the downfall of people.”

Williams spoke about a video of the incident in which a man can be heard saying, “Bullets in dey a**!”

She said people should think twice before supporting police shootings and assuming all victims of police shootings deserve what they get.

“Everybody have people in their life who will make mistakes. Everybody! That same person who was talking in the video; he probably made mistakes in his life already. The only difference is some people get caught and some don't.”

Although her son's refusal to listen to her advice about his friends led to his death, she said parents in similar situations sometimes need to let their children learn the hard way.

“They say you make children but you can’t make their mind. My son didn't need anything. And it have plenty parents like me out there who are giving their children what they have to get. But at the end of the day, sometimes they just rather choose friends over the parents. So they have to fall on their own weight.”

Williams said despite her son’s refusal to listen to her, she believes his death was “unjust” and will not give up in her quest for justice.

“He never killed nobody. He don't shoot nobody. As I said, he was wrong for what he was doing. But the police was also wrong for the way that they killed him.

“I find it was unjust and I will get justice for him (because) I have evidence. I will do everything within my power and within the facts to deal with this. I will leave no stone unturned.”