Soca Warrior Levi Garcia's AEK finish 2nd in Greek League

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia -

Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia picked up an assist in the final round of the Greek Super League playoffs versus PAS Lamia on Sunday, however his AEK Athens team were unable to defend their league title as they finished runner-up to PAOK.

PAOK entered the final round of matches with a slender two-point lead over AEK, and they battled hard to get a 2-1 win against Aris FC on the final day of the campaign after going down to ten men. PAOK’s win took them to 80 points and secured their fourth Greek League title.

At the OPAP Arena, Garcia and AEK did their utmost to regain the title, as they whipped Lamia by a 3-0 margin. Robert Ljubicic opened the scoring for AEK in the 20th minute.

AEK established a 2-0 lead in the 40th minute, when Steven Zuber slapped home from inside the area after the speedy Garcia found him with a cut-back from the byline after a well-timed run down the right flank.

The outgoing champions gave the home fans something to cheer in second-half stoppage-time as Damian Szymanski scored to make it 3-0 as AEK ended their campaign on 78 points.

In a season which was plagued by several injuries which saw him missing a large chunk of the Soca Warriors’ 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League A campaign, the 26-year-old Garcia scored 14 goals for AEK, to go along with four assists.