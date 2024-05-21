Sampson Meiguel sworn in as new Ombudsman

Jacqui Sampson Meiguel has been sworn in as the Ombudsman of TT for three years by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George on May 20.

A press release sent by the Parliament said Sampson Meiguel is an attorney and a former clerk of the House serving between 1995-2024.

In her new role as Ombudsman, she bring years of experience in public service as a senior manager and accounting officer.

Her husband Allan Meiguel is the director of the Counter Trafficking Unit.