Sampson Meiguel sworn in as new Ombudsman
Jacqui Sampson Meiguel has been sworn in as the Ombudsman of TT for three years by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George on May 20.
A press release sent by the Parliament said Sampson Meiguel is an attorney and a former clerk of the House serving between 1995-2024.
In her new role as Ombudsman, she bring years of experience in public service as a senior manager and accounting officer.
Her husband Allan Meiguel is the director of the Counter Trafficking Unit.
