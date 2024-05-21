Redesigned Courts store opens in Arima

Unicomer Group vice president and deputy managing director Felix Siman III gives his remarks at the opening ceremony of Courts Arima Branch at Ridgewood Plaza, Hollis Avenue, Arima. - Photo by Enrique Rupert

THE new Courts outlet in Arima offers customers not just a place to shop but a community hub where people can be brought together.

So said Unicomer Group vice president and deputy managing director Felix Siman III.

Siman spoke at the opening of the Arima branch on the morning of May 20 at Ridgewood Plaza, Hollis Avenue, Arima.

“This new store is not just a place to shop; it is a community hub where we aim to bring people together, offering a unique shopping experience that reflects the vibrant spirit of Arima.”

In 2019, a fire at Massy Stores destroyed the northern end of the plaza.

While the fire did not directly affect Courts, the new store has been reimagined to cater to the needs of the residents within the borough.

Siman III said the company has implemented numerous corporate social responsibility programmes aimed at supporting local communities, promoting education and fostering economic development.

He reiterated Unicomer’s commitment to the borough, “preserving the cultural heritage of Arima and contributing to its growth and development. Through collaboration and partnership, we aim to bring value home, not just in terms of products and services, but by supporting local initiatives and contributing to the community's well-being.”

Unicomer (TT) managing director Daniel Caron highlighted the Arima Dial as a symbol of the shared timeless values between Courts and the people of Arima.

“This clock was purchased over a century ago and it symbolises the timeless values of this community, from the indigenous heritage to the modern perspectives.

“I see similar values that resonate deeply with our commitment to excellence and reliability at Courts.”

Courts recently celebrated 65 years of being in the Caribbean.

Unicomer Group vice president of regional operations (Caribbean) Errol La Blanc said, “We are here to stay.”

“A lot of companies have fallen in that time. The pandemic has passed, we are back up and here to stay.”

With 18 stores across Trinidad and Tobago, the launch of the Arima store follows the announcement of Unicomer’s project to reconstruct Courts Megastore, San Juan.

A press release on May 20 from the Unicomer Group said, “The investments in the new Arima store and the upcoming Courts Megastore reconstruction underscore Unicomer’s continued commitment to Trinidad and Tobago's growing business landscape.”

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj hopes the opening of Courts leads the way for Arima no longer to be forgotten.

“We want to energise this country and I feel like Arima is forgotten. We need to get some more important things in Arima.”