Red Force coach: Windies' T20 World Cup glory lies with Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 7, 2024. - AP

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge and former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray believe that Nicholas Pooran's contributions can determine how far West Indies progress at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup. The tournament, hosted in the West Indies and the US, bowls off on June 1.

Heading into the World Cup, Pooran is the most in-form West Indies batsman, as the left-hander punished bowlers during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Pooran will face many of the bowlers he pummelled at the IPL during the T20 World Cup.

Pooran, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, scored 499 runs in 14 innings at a healthy average of 62.37. He cracked 35 fours and 36 sixes and ended with a strike rate of 178.21. Pooran, batting at position five, was considered the finisher in many innings as he ended not out six times.

There are many other power-hitters in the West Indies T20 World Cup squad, but some of them did not get as much playing time in the IPL, like Pooran. Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Andre Russell also played in the IPL, but did not get as much time at the crease.

"If they (West Indies) have to win the tournament, Pooran is a very important plug in the wheel," Furlonge said. "He is a fella that can take away a game from somebody, he can win games for you. He is a world class player."

Furlonge said Pooran should bat at number three or four to give him as many deliveries to bat as possible. "Honestly I believe either three or four. As I say I think he can take away the game from somebody...he is a player that could get runs quickly for you. He can bat, he can make proper shots as well as the unorthodox shots, so I think it is important that he faces as much as the bowling as possible."

Furlonge gave his thoughts on other batsmen who need to fire for West Indies to make a strong run at the tournament. "You have Brandon King at the top there and you have Shai Hope. Rovman Powell and Russell are ball hitters. I think it is important that Shai Hope at the top and also Brandon King at the top, (they) are two key players."

Gray said, "I think he (Pooran) is a pivotal person in the efforts of the West Indies team to go far in the tournament and when I say far in the tournament it could be semi-final or final. He has played 14 games in the IPL, he has a wonderful strike rate of 178 and averaging 62."

Gray wants Pooran batting high up the order. "To me he bats at the most pivotal position on any batting team, in any format of the game, which is number three. The reason why I have him at number three is that most international T20 sides will look for a power player for about 50, 55 runs in the powerplay."

Gray said because batsmen take risks in T20 cricket, the fall of an early wicket is possible. Therefore, if Pooran bats at number three he could capitalise during the six-over powerplay with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Pooran's ability against all types of bowling will be an asset, said Gray. "He is the man fully in form. He can bat against pace and spin and he needs time at the wicket to develop his innings properly...he could play dual roles and his fitness level (is high)."

Gray said with Hope batting at four and Pooran at three, West Indies will be able to rotate the strike as they are both fit. He said Pooran does not have to take too many risks early on as he could accelerate as the innings progresses.