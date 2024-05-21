Ransom demand for kidnapped doubles vendor

Anisha Hosein. -

HEAD of the police Specialized Support Division ACP Wayne Mystar says a ransom demand has been made for kidnapped doubles vendor Anisha Hosein.

Hosein was grabbed on May 18 by armed men and forced into a silver Nissan B15.

The car was found abandoned several hours later in Maracas, St Joseph.

Speaking this morning on Power 102’s Power Breakfast Show, Mystar said the family received the ransom demand and is now negotiating with the kidnappers.

“The Anti-kidnapping Unit would have indicated there was a ransom (demand) and some special negotiations are going on so…we are keeping our fingers crossed that those negotiations work out.”

Mystar said he did not want to disclose the ransom amount, but did say the kidnappers are yet to provide proof of life at the time of the interview in the morning on May 21.

“Part of the protocol is they have to give a proof of life during the negotiation, and we should have that sometime this morning (May 21).”