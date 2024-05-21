Project Hope provides glasses, dental services to 50 students

Riad Rampat, marketing manager of S&S Persad and founder of Project Hope, left; Danny Jones, brand development manager, Value Optical Ltd; Zakiya Gill, public relations officer, Project Hope; and Latifa Lambkin, administrative officer, Project Hope. -

Project Hope Children’s Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting vulnerable children in the Nariva/Mayaro district, distributed free glasses and provided free dental services to 50 students on May 3.

Founded in 2021 by Riad Rampat, the marketing manager of S&S Persad Supermarket, the foundation emerged during the covid19 pandemic to address the pressing needs of children and families facing unprecedented challenges, said a media release.

The free dental and glasses initiative was launched in February 2024 and the screening process took two months.

The initiative holds a special place in the heart of Rampat, who recalled his own struggles with poor vision as a child and the inability of his parents to afford glasses.

He said in the release, “To make this initiative a reality, Project Hope and S&S Persad Supermarket partnered with Value Optical Ltd and Lifetime Smiles & Co. This collaboration ensures that children in the community receive essential eye and dental care, addressing health issues that can impact their education and overall well-being.”

Rampat said a means test was done allowing teachers and the public to nominate children in need of these services.

“Through this initiative, Project Hope aims to level the playing field for vulnerable children by providing them with the resources they need to succeed academically and maintain good health.

“At Project Hope, our mission is simple yet profound: to provide immediate relief and long-term support to children in need," Rampat said.

“From its inception, Project Hope has enjoyed unwavering support from S&S Persad Supermarket, which has played a pivotal role in supplying resources for the foundation's initiatives and community projects.”