Police remove residents from Couva Children's Home

The head office of the Children’s Authority, on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain. - File photo

THREE residents of the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery (CCHCN) were removed from the home by the police Child Protection Unit on May 14.

In a statement on May 18, the board said it could not disclose the reason for the removal for legal reasons.

“Given the fact that this situation involves minors, who are wards of the state, the board of the CCHCN cannot disclose confidential information that may prejudice the outcome of any investigations, and that can negatively affect the minors connected to the matter.”

The statement said in February 2024, the Children’s Authority raised a matter of concern with the home which involved more than one resident. It said the revelation prompted an investigation and immediate measures were implemented by the home’s management in consultation with the authority.

On May 20, the home’s manager informed the board of the matter, which had been receiving the attention of the authority for the first time.

The statement said on May 14 the chairman told the board the CPU had removed three of the residents connected to the matter. This action followed a report made to the police by the manager, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the home and who reports to the board.

The board said it held emergency meetings on May 15 and 16 to discuss the matter and to ensure the immediate safety of all minors at the home.

It said due process must be followed, as there are internal protocols for handling all matters at the home, and clear guidelines under the licence to operate a community residence.

“The board is therefore very concerned about the recent developments given its concerted efforts over the years to establish a model children’s home, with an emphasis on safety, transparency and accountability. The board remains committed to the wellbeing of all the children under its care, and to the maintenance of a safe and caring environment which most of the residents lacked prior to their stay at the home.”

The CCHCN has been in operation since 2010. It is a licensed community residence under the Children’s Authority and is fully compliant.

According to its website, the Children’s Authority is specifically mandated under Section 5(1) (c) of the Children's Authority Act Chap. 46:10, "to investigate complaints made by any person with respect to any child who is in the care of a community residence, foster home or nursery."

It is mandated to investigate complaints that the said residence, home or nursery failed to comply with the requisite standards prescribed under the Children's Community Residences Foster Care and Nurseries Act, 2000 and any incident of mistreatment of children in such places.

After the authority's investigation, if the authority considers the allegation of mistreatment of the child to be substantiated, the child will be deemed to be a child in need of care and protection, within the meaning of the Children's Authority Act. Once the child is so deemed, the authority will determine, based on all of the circumstances of the case, what interventions are necessary in the best interest of the child.

Where the authority deems that the child would be in "imminent danger," meaning at the risk of physical, emotional, mental or psychological harm, if he/she remains in the children's home, the Authority may remove the child from the home and seek an appropriate order from the Court to facilitate the placement of the child in a safe and appropriate environment, having regard to all of the child's circumstances and needs.

The CPU was established to fulfil the requirements of the Children’s Act 12 of 2012, the Children’s Authority Act, (Amendment) 2008, and the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries (Amendment) Act, 2008. The CPU investigates matters of recent sexual offences/abuse, physical abuse, abandonment, neglect and ill treatment of children (under 18 years).

The CPU is further tasked with providing support to the Children’s Authority to carry out its legislative mandate.