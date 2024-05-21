PNM’s central executive meets on by-election candidates

In this file photo PNM general secretary and La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings speaks at a PNM town meeting.

THE People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections for positions that do not form the leadership of the party are continuing and are about 25 per cent complete.

Party general secretary and Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings made the statement at the PNM post-general council meeting press conference on May 18, after mentioning the new Tobago Council had been installed at the party’s special convention at the Caroline Building, Scarborough, on April 28.

“Our internal elections in terms of our party units are under way.

“So far we have completed approximately 25 per cent of the exercise and we expect that we will continue with party group elections, constituency elections, Women’s League, Youth League (elections), all leading up to our annual convention, which will be held later this year.”

He also said Anderson Nanan and Autly Granthume were the PNM prospective candidates for the June 17 Quinam/Morne Diablo and Lengua/Indian Walk by-elections respectively.

A special meeting of the PNM’s central executive was to have met on May 20 to approve recommendations of the screening committee, and nominations will be on May 24.

Granthume, the pastor of an independent Baptist church, was the PNM’s candidate for Lengua/Indian Walk in last August’s local government elections, which ended in a tie.

“We expect to take home the seat in the upcoming by-election and we’re putting things in place,” said party chair and Energy Minister Stuart Young.