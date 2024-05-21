Oropouche man, 57, found dead

AN Oropouche man was found dead in his Berridge Trace home in the morning on May 20.

Police said Derryck Harrynath, 57, was found by his cousins slumped against a wall with wounds to his chest around 10 am .

One cousin told police he went to check on Harrynath at his home after he failed to answer his phone. When he arrived and looked through the window, he saw Harrynath’s body. Another cousin jumped through a window to check on him.

Police were contacted and discovered two spent nine-millimetre shells.

A motive has not yet been established for the killing.

PC Lall is continuing investigations.