Murder victim's friend: Crime is 'disgusting'

The friend of a man shot dead in Claxton Bay has described the crime levels in the country as “disgusting.”

Marcus Williams, 44, was playing cards with other people around 7 pm on May 17 at Forres Park, Claxton Bay, when two men shot at the group.

Three men were shot, including Williams, who was later declared dead at the Couva Health Facility.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Williams’ friend, who chose to remain unnamed, said she never imagined having to spend her morning identifying his body.

“I know the type of person my friend was. I know what he used to do for me and a lot of people. He was a very good person. On the worst days, you could be sure Marcus will come true for you.”

She said Williams, originally from Laventille, has two daughters, one of whom is preparing for CXC exams next year.

She said he has been living and working in the Claxton Bay area for some time.

She questioned the decision to extend the service of current commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher by one year.

“For me, (crime) is unbearable. Crime every day, everywhere is crime. It's unbearable and disgusting!

“Honestly, I did not find (renewing her contract) was something that made sense. I honestly didn't think so. But it is what it is.”

She also had a message for Williams’ killers.

“To the people that take his life and the rest of people, God will deal with you all. Everything is in the Lord’s hands. God is the boss.”