Local Government prepares drains, watercourses for rainy season

File photo: Crews clean drains in 2018 in the aftermath of flooding at Greenvale Park, La Horquetta.

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has sent out equipment for desilting exercises in drains and watercourses to ensure people’s safety in flood-prone areas, it said in a release on May 19.

The exercises will be done to “optimise water flow and mitigate flood risks” especially as above-normal numbers of wet days were forecast (see weather forecast), it said.

On May 18 there were media reports of bad weather downing trees and ripping off roofs in the Penal-Siparia areas.

The release said the ministry has also intensified its efforts to build preparedness and resilience across communities for the upcoming rainy season.

It added that the ministry recognised the importance of proactive measures and had amped up its collaboration with the 14 municipal corporations.

The ministry, municipal corporations’ disaster management units, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), municipal police and the Fire Service collectively launched a disaster-preparedness outreach programme in primary and secondary schools aimed at teaching students how to effectively respond to natural disasters.

“As we transition into the rainy season, we urge all residents to stay informed, stay prepared, and stay safe. By taking proactive steps and working together, we can minimise the impact of heavy rains and ensure our community remains unscathed,” it said.