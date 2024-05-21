Leave Narine to enjoy his cricket

Sunil Narine AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Sunil Narine has said no already. The West Indies World Cup T20 squad is already selected.

Andre Russell is the star man for KKR in the IPL and he is in the WI squad as an all-rounder.

Narine is having a good season, let him enjoy his cricket. The man had a history with the WICB in the past; leave that buried – forever.

The comparison of the success of the Argentinian national football team is nonsense from Ashvani Mahabir in the Newsday. Football is a team sport. The best team wins the tournaments regardless of the superstars on it. Take, for example, Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga in Germany.

Narine’s super stardom is serving Cricket West Indies beyond the boundary. His contribution will not end any time soon. He has an IPL to win. Leave the man alone.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas