Laparkan: All customers need BIR numbers for imports, exports

File photo: The Board of Inland Revenue building in Port of Spain.

LAPARKAN Global Freight & Logistics Solutions has sent a notice to its customers about what it says is a new regulation for importers and exporters doing business with the Customs and Excise Division.

The notice was issued on May 20.

In the notice, the company said all importers and exporters transacting business with the division must have a Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) number issued by the BIR.

"This will be applicable to all commercial and personal effects shipments."

This regulation is supposed to take effect on June 1.

Laparkan said, "Persons who are employed by companies will be in possession of a BIR number."

The company added, "For persons who are not employed by companies (housewives, self-employed etc) and are not in possession of a BIR number will be required to apply for a BIR number should they wish to transact business with Customs."

The Customs and Excise Division falls under the Finance Ministry.

Officials of the ministry and the division were unavailable for comment.