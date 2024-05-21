Hundreds flock to vigil for kidnap victim Anisha

Anisha Hosein -

FAMILY, neighbours, and other white-clad well-wishers lit up a dismal Acono Road, St Joseph, on Monday night at a candlelight vigil for kidnap victim Anisha Hosein.

Hosein, 27, operator of a Sauce & Sons doubles outlet, was kidnapped while setting up for work in El Dorado on May 18.

Hosein and her husband Richie Singh, who sustained a minor gunshot injury during the kidnapping, have an infant child.

A crowd of several hundred, led by a man holding a TT flag, gathered at Acono Junction, St Joseph, on Monday night, near her home. The march was organised by St Joseph residents.

“Trinidad and Tobago, enough is enough!” they chanted briefly as they made their way to Greenhill – about a 15-minute walk from the junction. The crowd sang hymns and repeated prayers before returning, led by a pastor and priest.

The flag bearer, Willon Ivan Nurse, told Newsday he was similarly involved in the vigil for Andrea Bharatt, who was kidnapped in February 2021, and later murdered.

He said there was a clear disconnect between the government and society living in terror.

Nurse said he taught Bharatt Spanish at Bon Air High. He is a frequent customer and family friend of Hosein’s.

“Too much of women being murdered; too much or men being killed in the street.

“The Opposition is doing nothing, the Ministry of National Security is doing nothing. They don't know how to fight crime.

“The Prime Minister has lost touch with the people.”

He said the least police can do is increase patrols countrywide.

“We are asking for (police) to be most visible and work on their methodology.”

He said the turnout was positive and “shows the people are truly fed-up.”

One attendee, who identified herself only as Chrystal, 36, told Newsday she felt compelled to attend and show support to the family.

She said she felt particularly upset by the kidnapping as a businesswoman and mother of a young child.

“We are tired and frustrated. You can see how many have been impacted based on the turnout,” Chrystal said.

Several of Hosein's relatives attended but did not speak with the media.

Police were present and patrolled the road during the vigil, maintaining order and allowing cars to pass as the crowd grew.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team, who have been searching for Hosein, were present.

They, too, have chosen not to speak about the kidnapping.

At around 5.35 am on Saturday, three men holding guns were captured on camera exiting a silver Nissan B15 in front of Hosein’s doubles stand, two of whom bundled Hosein into the backseat of the car, seemingly driven by a fourth person.

Hosein’s husband, Richie Singh, sustained a minor gunshot injury in an apparent attempt to intervene.