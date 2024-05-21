Dunross Prep continue streak in primary schools Mini Polo

St Monica’s Preparatory School goalie Ephrayim Yisrael, (red cap) fends off a shot during his school's Republic Bank National Primary School Mini Polo League matchup against the Mantaray Combined team at the Diego Martin community pool on May 19. - Photo courtesy Michael Myer.

DUNROSS Preparatory School maintained their winning run when action in the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League continued at the Diego Martin community pool on the weekend, as they registered four victories across the varying categories.

In the junior female category on May 18, Dunross were pushed to the limit by St Monica's Preparatory School, but they eventually came away with a thrilling 8-7 win. Mia Dolsingh and Alyssa Salandy both scored hat-tricks for St Monica's, but Jordyn Calder and Elin Stone scored four goals apiece as Dunross held on for the slender one-goal victory.

Dunross also got wins over St Monica's in the junior male and senior female categories to finish with a clean sweep over their counterparts on the day.

In the senior female matchup, Calder again asserted herself on the opposition as she scored a whopping 12 goals in her team's 15-8 win, with Stone scoring the other three goals. Salandy netted seven goals in a losing effort for St Monica's.

In the junior male category, Alex Wortman scored six goals as he propelled Dunross to a 16-6 win against St Monica's. Dunross' senior male team also flexed their muscles in the pool, as they registered a commanding 12-3 win against the Mantaray Combined School team. Wortman featured again for Dunross as he scored a hat-trick, while Ryan Aquing led the charge with four goals.

In Saturday's other senior male match, Diamond Vale Government came away 12-9 victors against St Monica's in a high-scoring thriller. Israel Whicham scored ten of Diamond Vale's 12 goals, while opposition player Christian Grant tried to match him stride for stride and banged in eight goals.

After succumbing to a couple of tight losses on Saturday, St Monica's bounced back in style on Sunday with a pair of wins. In the junior male category, St Monica's drubbed Mantaray by a 15-1 margin, with Grant leading the way with a seven-goal effort. Giovanni Sealy chipped in with six goals.

In the senior female category, Salandy and Romaya Pierre scored six and four goals respectively as St Monica's got a huge 13-2 victory against Diamond Vale.