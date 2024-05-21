Arise, sleeping giants
THE EDITOR: According to the unadulterated and everlasting word of God, those who are for Israel will be blessed by God, and those who are against Israel will be cursed.
I wonder how many of you can remember, or even know, that former prime minister Patrick Manning did trade with Israel, and this country blossomed and bloomed tremendously as a result.
This call is for the sleeping giants to awake and arise, and have a day of true repentance soon.
TT, repent.
GERTRUDE EDWARDS
Tacarigua
